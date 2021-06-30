Earlier on Tuesday, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram Stories and teased that he and Becky Lynch were about to tie the knot. Rollins wrote, “Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married.”

A few hours later, WWE seemingly confirmed that Lynch and Rollins got married by tweeting out congratulations to the happy couple and following it up with an article on WWE.com.

WWE tweeted out:

Congratulations to @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE who are getting married today!

The WWE.com article congratulated the newlyweds and wrote:

She is “The Man.” She is “The Mom,” and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife.

Rollins and Lynch welcomed their daughter, Roux, on December 4 of last year. Following their engagement in August 2019, the couple had originally planned to get married last May but couldn’t go through with their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See below for the tweet: