Three WWE documentaries have been recognized as finalists for the upcoming New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The “Second Mountain” WWE 24 documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge received a nod for the “Documentary: Biography/Profiles” award.

The WWE Chronicle doc on Jey Uso is in the running for the “Craft: Films/Productions: Cinematography” award.

Finally, the WWE Untold documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and his streak is up for the “Streaming: Streaming Documentary” award.

The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 12 at the Storytellers Gala Honoring Radio & TV Film Awards, which takes place during the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honors content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see clips from all three nominated documentaries below: