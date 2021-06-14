WWE has brought back Scott Smoot to work as the Vice President of Live Event Production, according to his LinkedIn page.

Smoot announced the return on LinkedIn today.

“Exciting and completely grateful to finally officially announce to all my return to WWE today!,” he wrote.

Smoot was initially released in September 2020 along with other COVID-19 pandemic-related cuts. He had been with WWE since January 2014.

Smoot’s LinkedIn page notes that he returned to the company today. It also indicates that he is working remotely for the company, and full-time.

After leaving WWE in September 2020, Smoot did freelance work until February of this year. He then went to work full-time as the Senior Director of Creative & Match Presentation for the FC Cincinnati soccer team in Ohio.

It’s been reported that WWE is hiring new employees and bringing back others as they plan to return to touring next month.

