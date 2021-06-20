WWE filed to trademark Roman Reigns’ moniker “Head of the Table” on June 15 with the USPTO.

The filing is for merchandise, “namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, outerwear.”

Below is the full description:

C 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”

As noted, the first-ever WWE Hell In a Cell match on network TV took place on yesterday’s SmackDown with Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Universal Title over Rey Mysterio.