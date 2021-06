WWE filed to trademark a new term for John Morrison this week.

As seen on Monday’s RAW, John Morrison debuted his “drip stick” pool toy during a Miz TV segment with The Miz. WWE filed to trademark “Drip Stick” earlier that same day, May 31.

The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

You can see Morrison’s new drip stick below: