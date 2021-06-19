The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mace & T-Bar make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs. T-BAR & Mace

Metalik and Mace lock up. Mace tosses Metalik to the mat. Dorado eventually hits a Tornado DDT on T-Bar. Metalik hits a Missile Dropkick on T-Bar from off the second rope. Dorado hits a Splash on T-Bar from off the top turnbuckle. Mace breaks a pin attempt by Dorado on T-Bar.

Mace runs towards Metalik. Metalik pulls the top rope down, sending Mace to ringside. Metalik hits a Moonsault to the outside on Mace. Dorado hits an Ensiguri on T-Bar. T-Bar catches Dorado on his shoulders. T-Bar drops Dorado into a knee strike. T-Bar pins Dorado for the win.

Winners: T-Bar & Mace

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Alexa Bliss defeating Nia Jax via Disqualification.

Ricochet and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Ricochet goes for a waist-lock, Gulak reverses it into a wrist-lock. Ricochet reverses it into a wrist-lock of his own on Gulak. Ricochet spikes Gulak’s arm on his shoulder. Gulak eventually hits a Powerslam on Ricochet. Gulak pins Ricochet for a two count.

Gulak attempts to lock in a shoulder-stretch on Ricochet. Ricochet elbows Gulak in the midsection. Ricochet hits an STO on Gulak. Ricochet locks in a Clutch around the head and shoulder of Gulak. Gulak taps out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik) defeating WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & RAW Tag Team Champions Omos & AJ Styles.