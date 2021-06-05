The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mansoor makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes makes his entrance.

Drew Gulak vs. Mansoor

Mansoor goes for a single-leg takedown on Gulak. Gulak briefly reverses it into a Rear Naked Choke on Mansoor. Mansoor rolls to the ropes. Mansoor and Gulak eventually exchange several pin attempts for several two counts. Gulak takes Mansoor to the mat with a headlock takeover. Gulak gets another two count on Mansoor with a crucifix. Gulak locks in a headlock on Mansoor. Mansoor sends Gulak to the ropes. Mansoor dives into a pin with a bridge for the three count on Gulak.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Reginald defeating Shayna Baszler.

Jeff Hardy and Mustafa Ali make their entrances.

Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

They lock up before exchanging wrist-locks. Hardy clubs the shoulder of Ali to send him to the mat. Ali eventually goes for a neck-breaker, Hardy reverses it into the Twist Of Fate. Hardy ascends the turnbuckles. Ali rolls out of the ring. Hardy gets down from the turnbuckles and goes out to the apron. Ali pulls the apron, causing Hardy to fall. Ali sends Hardy into the ring post. Ali rolls Hardy back into the ring. Ali wraps his leg around Hardy with a Clutch. Hardy passes out as the referee calls it for Ali.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Kofi Kingston.