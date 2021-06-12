The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Angel Garza makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance.

Angel Garza vs. Mustafa Ali

They lock up. Garza locks in a wrist-lock on Ali. Ali hits an arm-drag on Garza to take him to the mat. Garza eventually rolls Ali up for a two count. Ali hits a neck-breaker on Garza. Ali pins Garza for a two count. Ali locks in a chin-lock on Garza. Garza elbows Ali’s midsection. Garza launches Ali upward to kick him in the stomach. Garza hits a back-breaker on Ali. Garza hits a Flapjack on Ali. Garza clotheslines Ali.

Ali elbows Garza in the face. Ali goes for a cross-body from the second turnbuckle, Garza counters by striking Ali in the face. Garza pins Ali for a two count. Garza goes for the Wing-Clipper, Ali pushes Garza to the corner. Garza dropkicks Ali. Ali dodges a knee strike from Garza. Ali locks his leg around the neck of Garza in a Clutch. Garza passes out as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik) retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Usos (Jimmy & Jimmy).

A recap from from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Shelton Benjamin and Jinder Mahal (with Veer & Shanky) make their entrances.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Jinder Mahal

They lock up. Benjamin backs Mahal to the corner. Benjamin drives Mahal to the opposite corner. Mahal slams Benjamin to the mat with a waist-lock. Mahal eventually locks in a headlock on Benjamin. Benjamin strikes the midsection of Mahal. Benjamin pushes Mahal to the ropes. Mahal locks in another headlock on Benjamin. Benjamin hits a Back-Suplex on Mahal.

Benjamin runs towards Mahal. Mahal gets his boot up. Benjamin clotheslines Mahal. Benjamin strikes Mahal. Benjamin connects with a knee strike to the face of Mahal. Benjamin hits a German Suplex on Mahal. Mahal connects with a boot to Benjamin. Mahal hits the Khallas on Benjamin. Mahal pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Alexa’s Playground with Alexa Bliss hosting the segment with Shayna Baszler.