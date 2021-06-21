Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Hell In a Cell fallout

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop