Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker in a Strap Match

* Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles

* RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, and Charlotte Flair

* Kofi Kingston will come face-to-face with MVP to build to Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank