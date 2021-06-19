Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Rollins and Cesaro have been feuding for several weeks and tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Rollins confirmed their match for Sunday. Cesaro recently defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, and then again at the Throwback SmackDown show on May 7.

The second Cell match has also been revealed for Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was previously announced for the pay-per-view, but tonight’s SmackDown saw Belair challenge Bayley to meet her inside the Cell.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro