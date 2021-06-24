Peacock, the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States, has officially launched on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets.

This means fans in the United States can now stream WWE content via the entire Fire TV product line-up, which includes Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and the Fire TV Smart TV.

Using Alexa, Fire TV customers can search for and open Peacock using their voice. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, open Peacock.” WWE noted that full Alexa title integration will roll out later this year, which will allow customers to navigate the entire Peacock library using the Alexa Voice Remote, or by using voice from across the room with the Fire TV Cube, or by pairing an Echo device to any Fire TV streaming media stick or Fire TV Smart TV.

WWE fans can now watch Peacock on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, Roku, Apple devices and Apple TVs, Google platforms and devices including Android, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, Sony’s PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, plus Cox Contour customers, also enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no extra cost.

Peacock Premium with the WWE Network is now available for $4.99 per month via this link.

Stay tuned for more.