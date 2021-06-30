The 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament will begin in two weeks, during the NXT episode on Tuesday, July 13. This will be the first episode after the Great American Bash.

WWE has not announced participants for the tournament as of this writing, but they have confirmed that there will be 8 participants again this year.

We noted before that Breakout qualifying matches were taped on Tuesday before NXT at the WWE 205 Live tapings. Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase (fka Harlem Bravado), and Desmond Troy (Desmond Dejournette) vs. Joe Gacy were the two matches taped on Tuesday, and those will presumably air during Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode.

WWE also confirmed that the winner of the Breakout Tournament will receive a future title shot of their choosing.

The first promo for the 2021 Breakout Tournament can be seen below. The first and only Breakout Tournament, until now, was held in 2019 with winner Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, Dexter Lumis, Boa, Cameron Grimes, Joaquin Wilde, Bronson Reed, and new NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. This new promo only touts Grimes, Scott, Lumis, Wilde, Garza, and Reed. Myles, who left the company a few months after winning the 2019 tournament, earned a title shot of his choosing by winning the tournament. He later challenged then-NXT Champion Adam Cole, and lost.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Producer Shawn Michaels tweeted on the tournament and wrote, “A huge opportunity!!! #WWENXT”

As seen in the tweets below, Carmelo Hayes and Ikemen Jiro both tweeted that they want to compete in the Breakout Tournament.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. You can see the promo and related tweets below:

Who will be next to BREAK OUT? 💥 The #NXTBreakout Tournament returns in 2 weeks on #WWENXT, LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/QgFVIQfilF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021