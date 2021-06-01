Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package showing how Karrion Kross retained the NXT Title over Finn Balor last week, and hyping up tonight’s Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano

We go right to the ring and Alicia Taylor begins the introductions as Pete Dunne makes his way out. He’s already getting booed heavily by the crowd. The winner of this match will challenge NXT Champion Karrion Kross at “Takeover: In Your House 2021” on Sunday, June 13. Out next comes The Way – Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory. Theory poses with Gargano and then heads to the back after wishing him good luck. Barrett says NXT General Manager William Regal has banned Theory and Oney Lorcan from ringside for this match. Kyle O’Reilly is out last.