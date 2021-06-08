Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has a priceless announcement for LA Knight and Cameron Grimes

* Fatal 5 Way Face-Off for “Takeover: In Your House” with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano

* Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Poppy returns to NXT