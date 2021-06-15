Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* Imperium vs. Breezango

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Io Shirai returns to address the NXT Universe

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. hosts a Coronation Ceremony for new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”