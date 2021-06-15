Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network is scheduled to open up with a promo by NXT General Manager William Regal.

As we’ve noted, Regal closed Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event by teasing that it’s time for big change to come to NXT, and WWE is promising an update on that teaser during tonight’s NXT episode. Now PWInsider reports that tonight’s broadcast is scheduled to open up with a promo from Regal.

WWE has released a new video promo for Regal’s promo, noting that he will address the future of NXT tonight. You can see that promo below.

Tonight’s NXT episode is scheduled to close with the Tornado Rules tag team match between The Grizzled Young Veterans and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Takeover edition of NXT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the new Regal teaser, along with the line-up for tonight:

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”