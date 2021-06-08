Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.
NXT will be headlined by a Fatal 5 Way Face-Off for the Takeover main event tonight, plus a “priceless announcement” by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.
WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has a priceless announcement for LA Knight and Cameron Grimes
* Fatal 5 Way Face-Off for “Takeover: In Your House” with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano
* Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory
* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai
* Poppy returns to NXT
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.