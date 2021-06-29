Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for next Tuesday’s Great American Bash special.

WWE has announced a Triple Threat for tonight’s show with the winners earning a title shot from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on next week’s show. The teams for tonight’s Triple Threat are Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

NXT will also feature mixed tag team action tonight as Tian Sha’s Xia Li and Boa go up against Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Cameron Grimes returns to action

* Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs. Xia Li and Boa

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The winners will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at Great American Bash

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will Face-Off with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK ahead of their Great American Bash match

* The final build for Great American Bash

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.