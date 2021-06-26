WWE NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping.

Blackheart and Scarlett were both reportedly scheduled to work a dark match at the taping, according to Fightful Select, but there’s no word yet on who they were wrestling

As noted, Scarlett was not used before Monday’s RAW as NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin in a WWE Main Event match. That same taping saw NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defeat Drew Gulak.

Reed and Kross also worked dark matches before last Friday’s SmackDown, which were taped for evaluation. Reed wrestled Robert Roode, while Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler.

Kross and Reed were reportedly booked last Friday and Monday night so that officials could get a closer look for main roster call-ups, potentially in the WWE Draft that takes place during the August 30 RAW and the September 3 SmackDown. Scarlett and Blackheart are apparently being considered for call-ups as well, but there’s no word on if WWE would keep Kross and Scarlett together.

