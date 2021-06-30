Mercedes Martinez may have been stunned or knocked out during this week’s WWE NXT episode.
Tonight’s show saw Xia Li and Boa of Tian Sha defeat Martinez and Jake Atlas in mixed tag team action. The finish came after Li delivered a roundhouse to the side of Mercedes’ head. The referee then checked on Martinez and ended the match via referee stoppage.
This was not confirmed by WWE or the announcers, but there was speculation on Martinez possibly being knocked out by Li’s kick.
Martinez has not commented on her status as of this writing.
You can see video of Li’s kick below, along with other shots from the match. Stay tuned for updates.
Scary moment here. The Black Mass is one hell of a finisher. Again, hope Mercedes is ok. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/guLwQkKgs8
— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) June 30, 2021
She has our attention. #WWENXT @RealMMartinez pic.twitter.com/SaGxqFr57L
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2021
Time to destroy. @FearTianSha's @XiaWWE & @Bigboawwe take on @JakeAtlas_ & @RealMMartinez NEXT! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aAibXHky9K
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021
This team makes us so happy you have no idea. ❤️ #Pride #WWENXT @RealMMartinez @JakeAtlas_ pic.twitter.com/zYBaCMQJNi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021
.@FearTianSha 👊⚔️ 👊 🔥 #WWENXT @Bigboawwe @XiaWWE pic.twitter.com/91ggNjhbf4
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2021
.@XiaWWE isn't the only member of @FearTianSha that @RealMMartinez has her eyes on. #WWENXT #MeiYing pic.twitter.com/FOgsvxx7vY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 30, 2021
The teamwork between @RealMMartinez & @JakeAtlas_ is paying off against @XiaWWE & @Bigboawwe! #WWENXT@FearTianSha pic.twitter.com/ODYgfJ03EI
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2021
The referee has no choice but to stop the match as a devastating kick takes out @RealMMartinez. #WWENXT @XiaWWE @Bigboawwe @FearTianSha pic.twitter.com/sNTna85WWo
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2021
Teamwork. 👏 👏 👏 #WWENXT @JakeAtlas_ @RealMMartinez @Bigboawwe pic.twitter.com/Kv7caQIHyI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021
𝙐𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚. #WWENXT @FearTianSha @XiaWWE @Bigboawwe pic.twitter.com/7nWusPBzpl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021