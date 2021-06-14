The dark match from Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event has been released online.

As noted, Sunday’s pre-Takeover dark match saw Sarray and Zoey Stark defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of The Robert Stone Brand. The finish saw Sarray take out Kamea, Aliyah and Stone, knocking him off the apron, and out of his shoes. Stark then tagged in and hit her finisher on Aliyah for the pin to win.

WWE also released post-match footage of Franky Monet confronting The Robert Stone Brand backstage, possibly setting up a match against Kamea or or Aliyah on this week’s NXT show.

Monet stopped the group backstage and took shots at Stone, telling him to next time stay on the sidelines, where he and his cheap suit belongs. Monet walked off and Aliyah went to say maybe she has a point, but Stone hushed them to end the segment.

Monet, the former Taya Valkyrie, made her NXT debut on the May 25 show with a win over Cora Jade. She has not wrestled since then.

