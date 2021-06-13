Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 7:30pm ET with the Pre-show.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Winners Take All for the NXT North American Title and NXT Tag Team Titles

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) (c)

Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be at ringside.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez