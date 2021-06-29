King Baron Corbin is no more.

WWE is no longer billing Corbin with the “King” in his name. His name has been changed back to just “Baron Corbin” on the official WWE roster.

Furthermore, Corbin has changed his Twitter name from “THE KING” to “THE KING IS DEAD.”

As noted, Corbin lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on last week’s SmackDown in a Battle for the Crown. Nakamura then had his official coronation as king this past Friday. During that segment on Friday, a sad and disappointed Corbin was shown watching backstage. Kayla Braxton approached for an interview and called him King Corbin, but then corrected herself and called him just Baron Corbin. Corbin commented that he had lost everything, not just his crown. He then asked, “What’s the point?”, and walked off.

WWE released post-SmackDown footage of Megan Morant trying to get a word with Corbin, seen below. He noted that he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments by losing the crown.

“I was a wealthy man, but now…,” Corbin said as he shook his head.

It’s worth noting that they have not changed Nakamura’s name on the roster.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Corbin as we get closer to SummerSlam, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.