Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will participate in a contract signing for Hell In a Cell on tonight’s show. It’s also likely that WWE will confirm the first Hell In a Cell pay-per-view match that will take place inside the Cell structure this year.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Shayna Baszler meets Alexa Bliss and Lilly on Alexa’s Playground

* Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sign their contract for Hell In a Cell

* Battle Royal to determine new #1 contenders for RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos: The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik), T-BAR and MACE, plus R-K-Bro (Riddle, Randy Orton)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.