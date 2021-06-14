Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the final build for next Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

RAW tonight will also feature the long-awaited return of Eva Marie to officially kick off her “Eva-Lution” storyline.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell

* Fallout from last week’s angle with Alexa

* Eva Marie returns to kick off her “Eva-Lution”

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton, Riddle) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.