WWE has released The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas and Curt Stallion, according to PWInsider.

Shafir, married to Roderick Strong, signed with WWE in May 2018, but never really had a significant run. She last wrestled on WWE 205 Live on January 29, teaming with Zoey Stark for a loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a tournament match for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Ruas signed with WWE in 2015 and appeared on RAW Underground last year. He was drafted to RAW in the 2020 Draft, but had been quietly moved back to NXT. He last wrestled on the November 18 NXT, losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

The Bollywood Boyz signed with WWE in 2016, working the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. They last wrestled on the May 21 WWE 205 Live episode, losing to August Grey and Ikemen Jiro. Sunil wrestled a singles match on June 4, losing to Ari Sterling, and then again on June 11, losing ton Grayson Waller. He suffered a shoulder injury in that match.

Stallion signed with WWE in October 2020. He last wrestled on the March 13 205 Live episode, teaming with Mansoor for a win over The Bollywood Boyz. He has been out of action with a wrist injury since then.

As noted earlier, WWE also released Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and August Grey today.

Stay tuned for more.