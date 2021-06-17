WWE is reportedly considering more themed events once they return to touring next month.

WWE is potentially looking at doing more themed live shows for later this year and early 2022, according to @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that Old School RAW, King of the Ring, and a Viewer’s Choice show, similar to Cyber Sunday, are all possible for the coming months.

We noted on Wednesday how King Baron Corbin, Xavier Woods and Adam Pearce were teasing the return of the King of the Ring tournament. You can click here for that report.

WWE will return to the road beginning Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

