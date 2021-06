Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio retaining over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the main event, drew an average of 1.928 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen via SpoilerTV.com.

This final number is up 9.86% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.755 million viewers. This number is down 0.26% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.933 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with the 0.50 key demo rating that last week’s post-WrestleMania Backlash show drew.

NBC’s Dateline topped the night on network TV in viewership with 3.421 million viewers, drawing a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The NBA Playoffs on ABC topped the night in the key demo rating with a 0.86 rating, drawing an average of 2.932 million viewers. SmackDown ranked #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, and #2 for the night in the key demo rating.

Friday’s final SmackDown viewership was down 0.26% from last week’s final viewership, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 6.1% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s key demo rating was down 16.7% from the same week in 2020.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 21 Episode: 1.933 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 28 Episode: 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode