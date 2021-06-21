Friday’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in a Hell In a Cell main event, drew an average of 2.045 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via PWTorch.

This final number is up 6.07% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.928 million viewers. This number is also up 5.2% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.944 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 12.5% from the 0.48 key demo rating that last week’s show drew.

Friday’s go-home show marks the first time that SmackDown topped 2 million viewers since the May 7 episode. The viewership was up 5.2% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 12.5% from last week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 1.3% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 8% from the same week in 2020.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 21 Episode: 1.933 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 28 Episode: 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 4 Episode: 1.883 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 11 Episode: 1.944 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 18 Episode: 2.045 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 25 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode