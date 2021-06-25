Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. Big E in a Money In the Bank qualifier

* Bayley and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hosts a celebration for last week’s Hell In a Cell win over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio

* Fallout from Hell In a Cell