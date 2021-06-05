Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX overnight viewership has gone up from last week, according to SpoilerTV.

According to the report, SmackDown drew an average of 1.792 million overnight viewers, while last week’s overnight average was only 1.775 million viewers.

It was NBC’s The Blacklist that topped the Friday overnight viewership with 3.037 million viewers. SmackDown topped the key rating demo for primetime network programming.

SmackDown drew an average overnight rating of 0.50 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s overnight key demo average of 0.40.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended this week’s show by dropping Dominik with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. For the full results of this week’s SmackDown please click here.