Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from last Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s SmackDown, and that’s mixed tag team action with Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley.

It was also announced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will host a victory celebration for last Friday’s Hell In a Cell win over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

It’s believed that tonight’s SmackDown will feature the first blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying matches, but nothing is official as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.