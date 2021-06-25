WWE RAW Superstar Mansoor recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and recalled a chance encounter he had with Shane McMahon in the bathroom.

Mansoor and the WWE crew were in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown 2019 event, where Mansoor won the 51-Man Battle Royal. He recalled how he met Shane after using the bathroom in a room Shane was using as his locker room.

“We were sort of in a little, small locker room – me and the other Saudi boys,” Mansoor said. “Well actually, it was me, the Saudi boys and the sumo wrestler they had for the Greatest Royal Rumble. We were sharing that and they were like ‘OK, you’re going to go to that bathroom down there, alright?’ down the hall. That’s what we used, that’s what all the boys used.

“So then the next time we were in Saudi for the biggest battle royale, I was going to that bathroom because I knew that was the bathroom that we use, right? That’s the one I go to. So I walk in, go into the stall and I do my business. And it’s one of those automatic flush toilets that I hate. Because I like to adjust, ya know, and everytime I move an inch it flushes! So it’s like I’m giving birth in there [laughs].”

He continued, “So that’s happening and then walk out into the small locker room – there’s a few lockers here and three stalls – and who do I see to my right? There’s Shane McMahon. I see him there and he’s got his bags out. I’m like ‘hey… hey, how’s it going?’ and he looks at me with the most confused face and says ‘hey, man.’ Then I’m looking at my hands like oh, I can’t shake his hand! Obviously.”

Mansoor then recalled how he went to leave but Shane called him back to introduce himself.

“So I go over and wash my hands and I look over at the towels and they’re out,” he said. “So my hands are wet and I’m like ‘Sorry’ and he’s like ‘no, no, no, it’s OK.’ So then I go to walk out the door and he says ‘Hey, wait a minute.’

“So I stop and freeze in a cold sweat [laughs]. He looks over and says ‘…Who are you?’ And I go ‘I’m Mansoor.’ And he goes ‘OK, nice to meet you, man. I’m Shane.’ OK, nice to meet you! And I walked out like god, that was so weird. I totally bungled that interaction. I didn’t shake his hand and I wasn’t respectful and it was all weird.”

Mansoor noted how he then realized that the door was marked for Shane’s locker room. He later won the 51-Man Battle Royal, and was congratulated by Shane in the Gorilla Position backstage.

“And then I realised, I went back and looked on the side of the door and there’s a piece of paper that says Shane McMahon’s locker room,” he recalled. “I’m like ‘Oh nooooo.’ I just took a dump in Shane McMahon’s locker room!

“But, no, he’s super cool! After I won the battle royal and I cut my promo, he was in Gorilla, he came over to me, shook my hand and said ‘Hey man, you did a great job, that was awesome.’ So I was like thank God! We’re good [laughs].”