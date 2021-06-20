– Below is today’s WWE The Bump: Hell in a Cell Preview featuring WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Charlotte, Jimmy Uso, and Jimmy Smith. The show streams live at 2 pm ET. Tonight’s PPV starts with the Kickoff at 7 pm ET and the main card at 8 pm ET.

– One of the two Hell in a Cell Matches at this year’s PPV features WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. The two continued to hype their showdown yesterday with some comments on social media.

“Tomorrow night, @BiancaBelairWWE’s idea of ‘Oh wow, pro wrestling?? That would be fun to try!!’ becomes an ugly reality,” Bayley wrote. “This is MY world, see you in hell! #HellInACell”

Belair responded to her challenger shortly after:

“Whew that must really hurt. You got a 10 year-ish head start and I came in and hawked you down. I respect ya journey. But it’s cool cause tomorrow in #HIAC, you will learn to respect mine. I’m the #ESTofWWE now, and Bay…you can’t whoop me.”

– Beginning at 10 am ET, WWE is running a livestream of Hell in a Cell matches from previous years. They include: Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and other WWE stars. Along with the women’s title match, tonight’s show will also feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre inside the cell. If McIntyre loses, he can never challenge Lashley for the title again.