To celebrate Father’s Day, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Stephanie McMahon and others sent out messages on social media.

Due to the pandemic, Balor hadn’t seen his dad in 18 months, and joked when they finally hung out — his dad fell asleep.

“First time seeing each other in 18 months and he falls asleep! Happy Fathers Day!” Balor wrote.

Stephanie McMahon also tweeted out to Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, and her father-in-law.

“Happy Father’s Day to some of the most important Dads in my life, @shanemcmahon, @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon & my father-in-law who is not pictured here, Pepere! And Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads in the world who celebrate!”

Wrestling Inc. wishes all the dads out there a great Father’s Day. You can see the rest of the messages below.

Happy Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/iX84FDWxeh — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 20, 2021

Happy Father’s Day to some of the most important Dads in my life, @shanemcmahon, @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon & my father-in-law who is not pictured here, Pepere! And Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads in the world who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/7k9rws8IQS — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 20, 2021

Happy Father's Day to the Real Dads, Wrestling Dads and Puppy Dads. pic.twitter.com/kftLJLfqZR — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 20, 2021

Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there! Especially the best one.. my dad!! #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/pQ0CNZae8b — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 20, 2021

Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all of the Dads out there. I hope you all enjoy your day and your little ones. If you need me, I’ll be busy hoping not to have to babysit anyone at #HIAC. Seriously though, enjoy the day, and Dad: I love you. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuFzVhx7Xm — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 20, 2021