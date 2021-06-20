To celebrate Father’s Day, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Stephanie McMahon and others sent out messages on social media.

Due to the pandemic, Balor hadn’t seen his dad in 18 months, and joked when they finally hung out — his dad fell asleep.

“First time seeing each other in 18 months and he falls asleep! Happy Fathers Day!” Balor wrote.

Stephanie McMahon also tweeted out to Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, and her father-in-law.

“Happy Father’s Day to some of the most important Dads in my life, @shanemcmahon, @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon & my father-in-law who is not pictured here, Pepere! And Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads in the world who celebrate!”

Wrestling Inc. wishes all the dads out there a great Father’s Day. You can see the rest of the messages below.