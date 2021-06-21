WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting their next child in December of this year.

Ali took to Twitter today to announce the pregnancy.

“new addition to the crew december 2021 iA,” he wrote, attaching a photo with his wife, and an ultrasound photo.

Ali and his wife tied the knot back in 2011. They already have a son and a daughter together.

After today’s announcement, some fans pointed to a February 18 Instagram post where Ali wished his wife a Happy Birthday, and commented on making another baby, and a similar tweet he made on March 2. You can see those posts below.

Ali has not wrestled on RAW since his loss to Riddle on April 5. He has worked 6 WWE Main Event episodes since then, last wrestling on the June 10 show, defeating Angel Garza. He defeated Jeff Hardy the week before that.

You can see Ali’s related posts below:

new addition to the crew december 2021 iA pic.twitter.com/5W53LeevPG — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 21, 2021