As noted at this link, the SummerSlam pay-per-view location is the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Since the news was announced during NBC’s coverage of the Belmont Stakes, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react.

The Miz wrote, “Now this is #Awesome!!!!!”

Natalya reacted, “The Women’s Tag Team Champions can’t wait for @SummerSlam. What happens in Vegas…..”

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley tweeted, “LET’S GO!! Vegas becomes #AllMighty on a Saturday! #SummerSlam”

Nikki Cross wrote, “I have only been to Vegas a couple of times and all were very fleeting trips!!!! Summertime is here baby!!!!!! Summer bash? Summer party!? No…SUMMERSLAM! You all got to tell me where to go!”

Damian Priest wrote, “I’ve never been to a @SummerSlam and I love me some @Vegas. Can’t wait to share what I’m sure will be an amazing experience with all of you! Plus the celebration will be Fire Slot machineBow and arrow#LiveForever”

Dana Brooke tweeted, “Ya kno the saying.. What happens in Vegas…..- but imma change it- What happens in Vegas … will be SEEN WORLDWIDE FROM VEGAS!! HOTT GIRL SUMMER…. – “sexy muscle friends” comin thro @WWE_MandyRose @wwe #wwe” #SummerSlam

SummerSlam is Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET. It will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

