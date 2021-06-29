Ricochet and John Morrison both received praise on social media for last night’s WWE RAW match, which ended in a double count out.

Ricochet especially received high marks from fans and wrestlers for his springboard crossbody from the ring to Morrison on top of the barrier, which sent them both tumbling into the ThunderDome crowd, and led to the count out.

The spot received instant reactions from the announcers on commentary, and from The Miz, who watched from ringside in his wheelchair. You can see video and a GIF of the big springboard spot below, along with reactions from WWE Hall of Famer JBL, WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, Pete Dunne, and Erik.

WWE Producer Shane Helms also praised the two, writing, “Give me @TheRealMorrison vs @KingRicochet every week! Two of the greatest athletes in the biz!!”

Ricochet responded, “Thank you for everything [folded hands emoji]”

There is no word on if WWE has plans for a rematch between the two after this bout ended in a double count out, but Morrison’s wife, NXT Superstar Franky Monet, tweeted on how she wants to see another round.

“Well now I need a rematch…like NOW! @TheRealMorrison @KingRicochet #WWERaw,” she wrote.

Morrison and Ricochet have qualified for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 MITB pay-per-view. They join Riddle, Drew McIntyre and Big E as confirmed entrants. The second SmackDown spot will be filled this Friday with the Last Man Standing match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and there will be two more blue brand spots left.

Stay tuned for more on Ricochet and Morrison. You can see related tweets and clips below:

When you say you REALLY want to be part of the #WWEThunderDome. https://t.co/fepsUBZh3C — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 29, 2021

A gif that will go down in history. I mean…how? https://t.co/JkgsqdSCvp — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) June 29, 2021

Thank you for everything 🙏🏽 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 29, 2021

He broke the dripstick

Then threw it into the #WWEThunderdome@KingRicochet has just got to perform#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h807covBDw — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021