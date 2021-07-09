The 2021 AEW All Out pay-per-view is officially sold out.

AEW’s Twitter account announced that the pay-per-view is a sell-out, while Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio to make the same announcement.

Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning and quickly sold out before most fans had the chance to get in from the queue. It appears somewhere between 9,500 and 11,000 tickets have been sold for the pay-per-view.

A topic on social media right now has to do with fans being upset over how many All Out tickets were scooped up for the secondary market. Stubhub currently has several hundred tickets listed at premium prices.

As noted, the All Out Week pre-sale began on Thursday morning and instantly sold out, as did the trio tickets that include seats to Dynamite and Rampage that week.

There are still tickets left for Dynamite and Rampage as of this writing. @WrestleTix indicated that around 5,700 tickets are being sold for Rampage.

AEW All Out Week 2021 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 1 with a live Dynamite on TNT. A live Rampage on TNT will then take place that Friday night, and the All Out pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, September 5. All three shows will take place at the NOW Arena (fka the Sears Centre Arena) near Chicago.

Stay tuned for more on AEW All Out Week. Below is a new All Out promo, featuring Cypress Hill’s “Champion Sound” single:

#AEW returns to Pay Per View, LIVE Sunday, September 5, 2021 from a SOLD OUT @NOW_Arena in Chicago for #AEWAllOut

Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/yl96OCS2mL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2021