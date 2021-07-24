AEW announced more matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation.

Thunder Rosa will be in a match against Myka Madrid. As noted on July 22, Rosa officially signed with AEW.

The other matches announced are Angelico vs. Marko Stunt, Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki, and Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Lucha Brothers.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

* Angelico vs. Marko Stunt

* Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Lucha Brothers

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti

* Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, and Izzy James vs. Brock Anderson and Gunn Club



