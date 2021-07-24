AEW announced four matches so far for this Monday’s Dark: Elevation.

One match that was announced was PAC vs. Chuck Taylor.

Below is the rest of the lineup:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti

* Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, and Izzy James vs. Brock Anderson and Gunn Club

AEW Dark: Elevation is at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.