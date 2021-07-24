AEW announced four matches so far for this Monday’s Dark: Elevation.
One match that was announced was PAC vs. Chuck Taylor.
Below is the rest of the lineup:
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti
* Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, and Izzy James vs. Brock Anderson and Gunn Club
AEW Dark: Elevation is at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
This Monday on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11:
– @BASTARDPAC v @SexyChuckieT
– @ScorpioSky v @FuegoDelSol
– @AllieWrestling & @Madi_Wrenkowski v @callmekrisstat & @TayConti_
– @BAndersonAEW + #GunnClub v @TheYoungGun_CH, @camwrestler, @IzzyJames_PW pic.twitter.com/dqUSqZZsq0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2021