* Jungle Boy vs. Angelico

* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake and Cezar Bononi

* Gunn Club vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean

* Luchasaurus vs. Fuego del Sol

* Lance Archer vs. Zachariah

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta

* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Baron Black

* Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Chaos Project

* Tay Conti and Serena Deeb vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase