Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price

* Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross

* Serpentico vs. Dante Martin

* Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

* Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey