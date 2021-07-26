Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Chuck Taylor vs. PAC

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Kris Statlander and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski

* Gunn Club & Brock Anderson vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole and Izzy James

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova

* Marko Stunt vs. Angelico

* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

* Lucha Bros vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico

* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl

* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson

* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen

* Luther vs. Lee Johnson