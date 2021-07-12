Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Angelico vs. Darby Allin

* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Jora Johl

* Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) vs. Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean

* Brian Cage vs. Alan Angels

* Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey

* Tay Conti vs. Labrava

* Thunder Rosa vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) & Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart)

* Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) vs. Baron Black

* Riho vs. Amber Nova

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. KiLynn King

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Kelsey Heather