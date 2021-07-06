Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Red Velvet vs. Ashley Vox

* Kris Statlander vs. Viva Van

* Tay Conti vs. KiLynn King

* Abadon vs. Natalia Markova

* Jack Evans vs. Mike Sydal

* Angelico vs. Prince Kai

* Matt Sydal vs. Carlie Bravo

* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chaos Project

* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, 10, Alan “5” Angels) vs. Will Allday, Jason Hotch, Chandler Hopkins & Dean Alexander

* Marko Stunt & Fuego Del Sol vs. Baron Black & Ryzin

* Bear Bronson vs. Big Trouble Bishop

* Varsity Blonds vs. Chad Lennex & Zachariah

* Lance Archer vs. Ryan Mantell

* QT Marshall & Aaron Solow vs. TNT (Terrell & Terrence Hughes)

* The Blade vs. Tre Lamar

* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo

* “The Waiting Room” hosted by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker with Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss