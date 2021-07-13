Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Dante Martin vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* Diamante vs. Harlow O’Hara

* Julia Hart vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Private Party vs. Joeasa & Deonn Rusman

* Ethan Page vs. Moonshine Mantell

* The Blade vs. Jake Tucker

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Papadon & Sean Maluta

* Brian Cage vs. Foxx Vinyer

* Matt Hardy vs. Jah-C

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Mark Davidson & Aaron Frye

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell

* Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Marcus Kross

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Austin Green (w/ The Diamond Sheik)

* Angelico vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Travis Titan