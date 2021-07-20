Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Abadon vs. Promise Braxton

* The Bunny vs. Big Swole

* Thunder Rosa vs. KiLynn King

* The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell

* Wardlow vs. Chad Lennex

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow

* Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison), Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Private Party (Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy)