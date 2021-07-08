Wednesday’s live Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 871,000 viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is down 1.4% from last week’s Dynamite episode, which drew 883,000 viewers for the return to the Wednesday night timeslot.

Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 5.7% from last week’s 0.35 rating.

The 0.33 key demographic rating represents around 422,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.63% from last week’s 452,000 viewers in the key demo.

The Road Rager edition of Dynamite from Miami, which marked AEW’s return to the road, drew the second-lowest audience for the show on Wednesday nights since WWE NXT moved to Tuesdays in April. The viewership was down 1.4% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.7% from last week. Last week Dynamite faced sports competition from the NBA Playoffs (which scored 5.9 million viewers), the NHL Playoffs (1.645 million) and the College Baseball World Series (1.67 million viewers), while they faced competition from the NHL Finals last night (3 million overnight viewers).

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 21.8% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was up 17.9% from the same week last year.

The Road Rager Dynamite featured several happenings advertised ahead of time, including Andrade El Idolo’s debut vs. Matt Sydal, the Chris Jericho – MJF face-off, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match, FTR and Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Blade and The Bunny, Jim Ross interviewing Darby Allin and Ethan Page, plus a Street Fight main event with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks retaining over Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. The show also featured the debut of Malakai Black.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode